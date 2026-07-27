Use Slackbot and AI tools to generate automated meeting summaries, set reminders and track action items, ensuring stronger team accountability while saving time for more valuable tasks.

Utilise channels and recorded video clips to provide quick status updates or explain tasks across different time zones without cluttering calendars or disrupting workdays.

Share agendas, goals and discussion topics in advance so that participants have time to digest information, come fully prepared for productive discussions and make informed decisions during live syncs.

Research shows that teams using Slack are 47 per cent more productive and need 39 per cent fewer meetings, establishing a centralised workspace that eliminates context switching.

About this use case

Ineffective meetings don’t just waste time; they derail communication and slow decisions. And in remote or hybrid workplaces, where every touchpoint matters, unproductive meetings can rapidly sap morale and heighten frustration across the team.

With Slack, you can prepare for meetings, collaborate during them and keep the momentum afterwards, reducing friction and context switching. With everything in one place, it’s easier to keep teams on track, with less time spent sending documents, sharing permissions and making sure that everyone’s on the same page.

Here is practical guidance for running effective meetings in Slack, broader strategies and tips for effective and time-efficient meetings.

How to run meetings more effectively with Slack

Slack can be a great tool for maximising effective workplace communication. Our research shows teams that use Slack need 39 per cent fewer meetings and are 47 per cent more productive. You can post documents ahead of time, share screens and have quick live check-ins using team chats or video. Plus, record video clips to update your team, and organise essential information in a canvas to keep meetings on track. Here’s how Slack features support better use of your time:

Use Slackbot to automate agendas and meeting recaps

Slackbot is Slack’s built-in AI agent, designed to take the administrative work off your plate so that you can focus on collaboration. Slackbot reviews all accessible organisation information and responds to conversational queries. The tool can schedule meetings, surface reminders, analyse documents, build briefs and generate channel summaries. Ask Slackbot to schedule your meeting and create an agenda that surfaces relevant objectives, and it’s done.

Slackbot’s meeting recaps allow you to summarise meetings instantly, search channels and threads for needed information and simplify briefings and reports. Meetings run more efficiently when you’re not wasting time searching for what you need or taking manual notes.

Put meeting context in dedicated channels

Slack channels let you share ideas and documents easily while keeping conversations organised and searchable. Collect key information such as meeting agendas, notes, decisions and action items, then organise it in channels dedicated to each project, team or initiative. When your team’s communication lives in the right channel, everyone has the context they need without relying on constant meetings.

Use huddles to replace unnecessary calendar invites

Huddles allow team members to access live calls with screen share capabilities. They’re a great format for those conversations that are a bit too much to type out but don’t quite require a meeting on the calendar either. You can also record a clip to share with team members if they’re not online at the same time.

Eliminate manual coordination with workflow automation

Built-in reminders, recurring prompts and approvals help reduce manual coordination. Slack’s AI-powered Workflow Builder lets you create workflows – including team meeting workflows – without the need to understand coding. Easily create an automated workflow to onboard new team members, gather feedback or run a Q&A session, cutting down on the need for lengthy meetings.

Connect your favourite app integrations for better collaboration

Slack integrates with more than 2,600 apps, giving you the ability to bring all your tools together. Connect project management tools, calendars, video conferencing platforms and more to maximise meeting efficiency. You can run through project plans in Asana, open up a collaborative whiteboard on Miro or update new tickets in Jira during your meeting – all without leaving Slack.

Try customisable templates to keep syncs on track

Customisable templates for meeting agendas, To-do lists, onboarding and many more tasks give you the power to keep huddles and meetings on track. Optimise your weekly sync with the Weekly meeting agenda template, a reusable framework that helps you minimise meeting prep and maximise meeting time.

If you can’t meet, send a clip

With clips, you can record short video or audio messages to provide status updates, run through designs or share feedback asynchronously. This is especially helpful for communicating with teammates across different time zones. Instead of wrestling with calendars, just drop a clip into the channel. Your team can watch it at their own convenience, speed up the playback and reply in the thread whenever they are back online.

Anything that can be done asynchronously is best done through Slack. You can easily add people onto threads or channels to give additional input. Boris Power Principal Research Engineer, OpenAI

Benefits of using Slack for meetings

Slack acts as a collaboration layer that improves the quality of your team meetings whilst reducing the volume of meetings needed. By improving cross-functional collaboration and making information easier to surface, Slack becomes a hub for connecting teams in meaningful ways, including:

Faster alignment and decision making. When everyone has access to the same information and the ability to communicate efficiently, teams can align and make decisions more easily. For example, if you’re in a meeting and need to clarify a previous decision, ask Slackbot to run a search on the project channel to pull up the documentation that you need.

When everyone has access to the same information and the ability to communicate efficiently, teams can align and make decisions more easily. For example, if you’re in a meeting and need to clarify a previous decision, ask Slackbot to run a search on the project channel to pull up the documentation that you need. Fewer unnecessary meetings through async communication. With channel conversations, you can stay on the same page without live meetings. For example, to explain something to a new employee who’s in a different time zone and not online yet, record a clip and leave it for them to watch later instead of scheduling a meeting.

With channel conversations, you can stay on the same page without live meetings. For example, to explain something to a new employee who’s in a different time zone and not online yet, record a clip and leave it for them to watch later instead of scheduling a meeting. Better documentation and searchable meeting history. Slack AI tools can save users an average of 97 minutes per week. Automated meeting summaries and transcripts let you document meetings with zero effort. When you need clarity later, you can search past meetings for discussion items and decision points.

Slack AI tools can save users an average of 97 minutes per week. Automated meeting summaries and transcripts let you document meetings with zero effort. When you need clarity later, you can search past meetings for discussion items and decision points. Stronger accountability and follow-through. Better meeting documentation and clearer communication means stronger accountability for task owners. After a meeting, drop your notes and action items into a canvas to keep everyone clear on task ownership and next steps. Or capture To-dos in a collaborative task list, where you can manage projects without leaving Slack.

Better meeting documentation and clearer communication means stronger accountability for task owners. After a meeting, drop your notes and action items into a canvas to keep everyone clear on task ownership and next steps. Or capture To-dos in a collaborative task list, where you can manage projects without leaving Slack. Reduced tool switching. With integrations, access the tools you need directly in Slack without context switching. Pull up presentations on Google Drive, check project progress on Monday.com or use Claude to draft follow-up emails and brainstorm project ideas on the go.

With integrations, access the tools you need directly in Slack without context switching. Pull up presentations on Google Drive, check project progress on Monday.com or use Claude to draft follow-up emails and brainstorm project ideas on the go. Improved collaboration across remote and hybrid teams. Building camaraderie when teams work remotely can be challenging, but Slack makes it feel like everyone’s working in the same virtual office. They can interact through channel conversations, huddles or clips, depending on what they need at the moment.

What makes a meeting effective?

An effective meeting sticks to a predefined agenda, covers discussion topics efficiently, and ends with clearly defined next steps and task ownership. Focus on these components:

Clear goals and outcomes. Define the meeting goals and desired outcomes from the start and assign task owners for follow-up.

Define the meeting goals and desired outcomes from the start and assign task owners for follow-up. Defined agendas. Start the meeting with a brief, straightforward written agenda that everyone can see. Use it as a guide during the meeting and stick close to the topics at hand.

Start the meeting with a brief, straightforward written agenda that everyone can see. Use it as a guide during the meeting and stick close to the topics at hand. The right attendees. Invite the team members who need to be there. Too many people and too much input can obscure meeting goals and decrease efficiency.

Invite the team members who need to be there. Too many people and too much input can obscure meeting goals and decrease efficiency. Time discipline. Keep the meeting on track. If something surfaces that’s not on the agenda, make a note and create a separate meeting to cover it.

Keep the meeting on track. If something surfaces that’s not on the agenda, make a note and create a separate meeting to cover it. Actionable next steps. Conclude the meeting by defining next steps – and assigning tasks to specific people. Avoid leaving tasks unassigned.

Conclude the meeting by defining next steps – and assigning tasks to specific people. Avoid leaving tasks unassigned. Follow-up accountability. When tasks have clear owners, accountability happens naturally and follow-up is simplified.

Every meeting should serve a purpose, whether that’s facilitating decision making, aligning team goals, brainstorming new ideas or getting to know a new employee. Leading an effective meeting takes effort, but it pays off in time savings – and your team will appreciate it when you keep things on track.

When to use async vs live meetings

Modern teams have options when it comes to communication. In many situations, asynchronous updates can save time and effort, giving hours back to your team to work on projects instead of sitting through live meetings. Sometimes, though, you need a live meeting to adequately touch base.

Async updates are great for quick catch-ups or explaining how to do something. For example, if a team member needs an update about what happened in a client meeting, you could record a clip summarising the outcome.

are great for quick catch-ups or explaining how to do something. For example, if a team member needs an update about what happened in a client meeting, you could record a clip summarising the outcome. Live collaboration is often needed for collective decision making, more involved project updates, directional conversations and periodically to bring teams together and touch base.

is often needed for collective decision making, more involved project updates, directional conversations and periodically to bring teams together and touch base. Reduce meeting overload by limiting live meetings to those times when they are truly needed. If you can accomplish the same goals with an async update, such as a clip or canvas, don’t schedule a live meeting.

by limiting live meetings to those times when they are truly needed. If you can accomplish the same goals with an async update, such as a clip or canvas, don’t schedule a live meeting. Hybrid or distributed teams are often working in different locations, across multiple time zones. It’s helpful to use async updates as much as possible to streamline your team’s workdays – but don’t neglect a periodic huddle to check in.

Five tips for running more effective meetings

Running an effective meeting takes a combination of dedication, organisation and insight. Asynchronous collaboration in Slack can cut down on unnecessary meetings, but live collaboration is still important. Here are five actionable tips for running a successful meeting:

Share agendas before the meeting. Give team members time to digest the information and have questions ready, rather than surprising them at the beginning. When employees have materials in hand, they are more prepared for productive discussion and informed decision making. Keep discussions focused and with a time limit. Take the lead to rein in wayward conversations when they drift into unrelated topics. Consider scheduling a specific time limit for each discussion point to keep the meeting on track – and then stick to it. Document decisions and action items immediately. Don’t leave anything on the agenda unaddressed. Take notes, assign ownership of tasks and prepare to take action on decisions. Written documentation adds accountability and keeps team members who could not attend the meeting informed. Reduce recurring meetings that no longer create value. There’s no rule that you must have a daily – or even weekly – huddles. Adapt to a meeting frequency that works for your team and maximises the time that you do spend together. Automate reminders and follow-ups whenever possible. Automation reduces manual work and provides built-in accountability for you and your team. Use Slackbot to set up task reminders and schedule future meetings.

Run better meetings with Slack

Productive meetings depend on visibility, accountability and an intentionally productive use of time. Slack can act as a central collaboration workspace for your team’s conversations, meeting notes, reminders, workflows and follow-ups – making it the perfect hub for your meetings.

Explore Slack meeting templates, workflows, huddles, integrations and AI-powered meeting tools.