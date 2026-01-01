How to use this template in Slack (step by step)

Using a weekly sync agenda is an easy way to give meetings a clear framework and help team members know what to expect. This can lead to shorter, more productive meetings. With a weekly agenda template that’s simple to customise within Slack, you’ll help attendees and leaders manage their time better and accomplish more. Here’s how to create a meeting agenda in Slack:

First, click on 'Get template' to create a dedicated canvas for centralised agenda planning and communication. Fill in the date, add any important links and note what’s going well, what’s not going well and areas of focus for the meeting. Add any other questions or topics that your team needs to cover in this week’s sync. Share the agenda in-channel for input and collaboration ahead of the meeting. Tag participants and clearly define roles and next steps. Repeat each week to keep your team informed with minimal effort.

If you need to plan a coaching session with an individual team member, take a look at the one-to-one meeting template to help you get organised.

What is a weekly meeting agenda template?

A weekly meeting agenda template serves as a reusable framework for recurring meetings. Using a template enables you to create a consistent structure for weekly meetings, clearly outlining discussion topics and project updates. When meetings are focused, it’s easier to hold team members accountable, clarify roles on a project and ensure that key topics are covered. A weekly agenda keeps your meetings concise and productive, ultimately improving outcomes.

Benefits of using a weekly meeting agenda template

Using a weekly agenda template enhances meeting outcomes in several ways. Here are some benefits of using a structured format for your weekly check-ins:

Save time in preparation and follow-up. When team members know what to expect, they will come to the meeting better prepared for discussions, questions and progress reports. It also becomes easier to follow up when everyone’s on the same page.

Ensure consistency across recurring meetings. Sticking to a predictable weekly meeting structure makes it easier to track progress and compare over time. You’ll have consistent notes and touchpoints to reference.

Improve communication and alignment. When everyone understands what’s expected and what comes next, team members will grasp their individual roles and responsibilities better.

Encourage documentation and accountability. When you list action items, owners and deadlines on a weekly agenda, you create a consistent record of discussions and reports that everyone can refer to when questions come up.

Save time on planning. Time savings is the most immediate benefit of implementing a weekly agenda template. Instead of creating one from scratch, you can update the canvas weekly and share it with your team without leaving Slack.

What to include in a weekly meeting agenda template

What’s needed in a weekly meeting agenda depends on your team’s purpose, size and goals. Small teams or startups might have short, flexible agendas, while creative teams often need time for brainstorming new ideas and discussing client feedback. Leadership or strategy teams may include agenda items related to financials, strategic initiatives and departmental reporting. Regardless of your team’s objectives, these key sections should be included in every weekly meeting agenda.

Meeting details and objectives. Start with the meeting’s date, time and location, including whether it’s a digital meeting or an in-person meeting. Then, clearly state its purpose and what you aim to achieve.

Key discussion topics. Include an ordered list of key topics for discussion, along with the allocated time for each one.

Team updates and progress review. Set aside time to review metrics or KPIs and how they’ve changed since your last meeting.

Action items from the previous meeting. Review what has been finished and what requires follow-up.

New issues or blockers. Leave space to discuss any challenges or roadblocks that have arisen since your last meeting.

Next steps and owners. Clearly assign action items to team members with due dates.

Q&A or feedback. Allow sufficient time for questions and answers to ensure that everyone leaves the meeting with a clear understanding of what has been discussed.

Five best practices for weekly syncs

A solid template gets you ahead of the game, making it easier to boost engagement and efficiency during your team meetings. Here are some best practices for running effective meetings:

Circulate the agenda 24 to 48 hours before the meeting. This allows team members time to review and digest the plans, formulate questions and prepare reports on their goals and progress. If you’re planning a kick-off meeting to launch a new project or initiative, clear communication in advance is especially helpful. You can also ask participants to update their sections or circulate discussion topics before the meeting begins.

Keep meeting time focused and time-box each topic. Try to avoid rabbit holes and stick to the time limits for each discussion item. Your team will appreciate the consistency and predictability, as knowing what to expect helps everyone stay focused.

Encourage participation, but stay on track. Foster an open environment that encourages questions and comments, but gently steers the team back to the topic when necessary. Recognise when to end unproductive meetings.

Review and confirm action items before ending. Verbally assign action items and owners before ending each meeting. Ensure that everyone understands their tasks and how to complete them.

Store agendas and notes in Slack for easy reference. Create a dedicated Slack channel, such as #weekly-syncs, and pin the latest meeting agenda there. Post minutes and updates in the same channel and repeat these steps every week. Over time, this will create a continuous thread of agendas and updates, building a record that team members can easily reference.

Simplify meeting consistency with Slack

Using the same structure for each weekly meeting is a simple way to keep teams focused and moving forward. With a customisable set of basic meeting items, Slack's weekly meeting agenda template helps your team to stay productive, efficient and aligned with minimal effort.