Slack Code brings you, your teammates and AI agents together to build in the open. Just mention an agent to create a code channel, pull in your team and watch the work come to life. Watch the demo now.
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update-cta-button-color
12.cta-button {13 display: inline-block;14 font-weight: 700;15 padding: 12px 22px;16 background: #7c3aed;17 background: #611f69;18 color: #ffffff;19 border-radius: 8px;20}21 22.cta-button:hover {23 background: #8b52f0;24 background: #7c3085;25}
The ‘Buy now’ button label is difficult to read in dark mode. Support flagged reports of the text nearly disappearing against the button’s pink background on some devices.
The button’s label colour was set to a light grey value intended for dark-mode surfaces, but it was mistakenly applied to the button text as well. Against the yellow background, this produced a contrast ratio well below accepted accessibility thresholds. The button's background colour is not affected by theme switching.
With code channels, AI work isn’t a solo task. Your team can guide agents together in real time. And seeing as agents start with the context of your team’s conversations and knowledge in hand, they can hit the ground running.
Slack Code turns any idea into working code in a code channel. Just describe what you want, and an agent builds it while your team follows along, weighs in and approves the result.
Every message that you send to an AI agent gets the same security treatment as everything else in Slack – EKM, DLP, Discovery APIs and all. You’re always the one reviewing, adjusting and giving the go-ahead.
Your agents shouldn’t feel like tools, they should feel like teammates. In Slack, they are easy to find, easy to keep up with and always ready to jump back in.
All your agents live in the Agents tab. Check in on sessions, track live status and see when an agent needs you.
In Slack, agents do their work quietly in the background, so you can stay focused on yours.
Smarter threads automatically create clear titles, making past conversations easy to find and revisit.
‘Slack is a strategic part of a broader GitHub promise: humans set the direction, agents close the loop. That has to be true wherever developers are working, which is why we’re bringing Copilot into the flow of conversation in code channels to help teams turn shared intent into shippable software.’
Slack Code creates a temporary channel, called a code channel, where teams and agents work together on a specific task or project. An agent creates one when it starts working, giving you and your team a dedicated place to collaborate without cluttering your main channels. When the work is done, the code channel gets archived automatically, while the context stays searchable.
No. Code channels follow Slack’s enterprise-grade security and permissions model. Agents only have access to the conversations and information that they’re allowed to see, based on the controls that are already set up for your workspace.
Yep! You don’t need to know how to code to work with agents. Code channels make it easy for anyone to see what an agent is building, review previews and share feedback directly in Slack.
Claude from Anthropic, Devin from Cognition, Vercel agents and GitHub Copilot.
Developers can build agents that feel at home in Slack. New APIs and tools make it easier to create rich agent experiences, including dedicated spaces in the Agents tab, focused conversations and smarter threads that help people find their way back to previous work.