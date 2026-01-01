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Introducing Slack Code
Now building is a team sport

Slack Code brings you, your teammates and AI agents together to build in the open. Just mention an agent to create a code channel, pull in your team and watch the work come to life. Watch the demo now.

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Session#bug-button-darkmode
Comparing master update-cta-button-color
1commit
3 fileschanged
+12−9
styles/cta-button.css
12.cta-button {13   display: inline-block;14   font-weight: 700;15   padding: 12px 22px;16    background: #7c3aed;17    background: #611f69;18   color: #ffffff;19   border-radius: 8px;20}21 22.cta-button:hover {23    background: #8b52f0;24    background: #7c3085;25}
Agent
I found the issue: the text color is too light. What color should we use instead?
Zoe Maxwell
Let's swap the background to #611f69 and the hover state to #7c3085.
Agent
Complete! Check out the updates we made:
Fix: Button DarkmodeCanvas
Your AI dream team, now in Slack
Open by design

Turn AI work into teamwork

With code channels, AI work isn’t a solo task. Your team can guide agents together in real time. And seeing as agents start with the context of your team’s conversations and knowledge in hand, they can hit the ground running.

Anyone can build

You bring the idea. The agents bring the code.

Slack Code turns any idea into working code in a code channel. Just describe what you want, and an agent builds it while your team follows along, weighs in and approves the result.

Built on trust

Nothing ships without your sign-off

Every message that you send to an AI agent gets the same security treatment as everything else in Slack – EKM, DLP, Discovery APIs and all. You’re always the one reviewing, adjusting and giving the go-ahead.

Slack channel interface showing a discussion about fixing text colour in dark mode, featuring an automated AI agent app confirming updates and offering to push a PR.
Demo

Watch Slack Code in action

Watch video

Agents work better in Slack

Your agents shouldn’t feel like tools, they should feel like teammates. In Slack, they are easy to find, easy to keep up with and always ready to jump back in.

  • Home logo

    Find agents faster

    All your agents live in the Agents tab. Check in on sessions, track live status and see when an agent needs you.

  • Keep conversations clean

    In Slack, agents do their work quietly in the background, so you can stay focused on yours.

  • Pick up exactly where you left off

    Smarter threads automatically create clear titles, making past conversations easy to find and revisit.

‘Slack is a strategic part of a broader GitHub promise: humans set the direction, agents close the loop. That has to be true wherever developers are working, which is why we’re bringing Copilot into the flow of conversation in code channels to help teams turn shared intent into shippable software.’

Some more AI goodness, coming right up

A Slack conversation
Blog

Slack Code: Where your team and agents build together

A Slack code channel
Webinar

Slack is where agents become teammates

A Slack window
Thought leadership

Building effective human-agent teams

Anthropic multiplayer
Blog

Anyone can now build Agents on Slack: Introducing Add to Slack

A Slack conversation
Blog

Slack Code: Where your team and agents build together

A Slack code channel
Webinar

Slack is where agents become teammates

A Slack window
Thought leadership

Building effective human-agent teams

Anthropic multiplayer
Blog

Anyone can now build Agents on Slack: Introducing Add to Slack

Frequently asked questions

Slack Code creates a temporary channel, called a code channel, where teams and agents work together on a specific task or project. An agent creates one when it starts working, giving you and your team a dedicated place to collaborate without cluttering your main channels. When the work is done, the code channel gets archived automatically, while the context stays searchable.

No. Code channels follow Slack’s enterprise-grade security and permissions model. Agents only have access to the conversations and information that they’re allowed to see, based on the controls that are already set up for your workspace.

Yep! You don’t need to know how to code to work with agents. Code channels make it easy for anyone to see what an agent is building, review previews and share feedback directly in Slack.

Claude from Anthropic, Devin from Cognition, Vercel agents and GitHub Copilot.

Developers can build agents that feel at home in Slack. New APIs and tools make it easier to create rich agent experiences, including dedicated spaces in the Agents tab, focused conversations and smarter threads that help people find their way back to previous work.

So, what will you build?

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