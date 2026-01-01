#bug-buy-now documentation

Overview

The ‘Buy now’ button label is difficult to read in dark mode. Support flagged reports of the text nearly disappearing against the button’s pink background on some devices.

Root cause

The button’s label colour was set to a light grey value intended for dark-mode surfaces, but it was mistakenly applied to the button text as well. Against the yellow background, this produced a contrast ratio well below accepted accessibility thresholds. The button's background colour is not affected by theme switching.