Schedule Salesforce reports in Slack

What’s it handy for?

Automatically post Salesforce reports that you care about most into Slack, where the right people can stay updated and mobilize around updates in Salesforce:

Sales teams: Pipeline reports, inactive or outdated Opportunities, daily Task lists

Service teams: Open Cases, Escalated Cases, Service Agent activity

Executive leaders: Forecast summary, Marketing activity, weekly team activity, Operational metrics

With the scheduled date and time trigger and the workflow step powered by Centro, you can send pre-configured Salesforce reports to a public or private channel or DM.

To get started:

Install the Centro app for Slack Navigate to Workflow Builder and select “Import” Once imported, edit the workflow and customize for your team Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece

See it in action: