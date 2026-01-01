Submit Salesforce cases in Slack Connect

Useful for:

This tip uses:

What’s it handy for?

Submit cases or register deals in Salesforce in Slack Connect, creating visibility and streamlining efforts.

A few uses for this workflow:

Vendor support manager: Streamline customer or partner cases

Customer or partners: Assurance cases are handled and discussed

Through the shortcuts menu, anyone can submit a curated Salesforce form to a vendor, and see the case details when successfully created.

To get started:

Install the Centro app for Slack Navigate to Workflow Builder and select “Import” Once imported, edit the workflow and customize for your team Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece

See it in action: