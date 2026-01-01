Submit Salesforce cases in Slack Connect

What’s it handy for?

Submit cases or register deals in Salesforce in Slack Connect, creating visibility and streamlining efforts. 

A few uses for this workflow:

  • Vendor support manager: Streamline customer or partner cases
  • Customer or partners: Assurance cases are handled and discussed

Through the shortcuts menu, anyone can submit a curated Salesforce form to a vendor, and see the case details when successfully created. 

To get started:

  1. Install the Centro app for Slack
  2. Navigate to Workflow Builder and select “Import”
  3. Once imported, edit the workflow and customize for your team
  4. Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece

See it in action:

  1. Install the Centro app for Slack.
  2. Assign the channel and the shortcut name for your workflow.
  3. Make sure to connect Centro to Salesforce. Select a user with the permissions you want to use to successfully create a case.
  4. Customize the form to the fields you want to expose to channel members using variable data.
  5. Customize how to report success to the team, include Salesforce record details, or a generic message.
  6. (Advanced option) Customize the final message to escalate and send a Salesforce Platform event that triggers a Salesforce Flow and updates the case to escalated status.

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