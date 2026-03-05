3 New Ways Salesforce Meets You in Slack

Key Takeaways Slackbot is grounded in your Salesforce data and team discussions, making accessing your CRM data in Slack as easy as asking a question.

Salesforce Activity Timeline in Slack brings your customer engagement history directly into your flow of work so you can catch up and take action in one place.

Agentforce Sales in Slack now autonomously monitors deals, flags risks, and recommends next best actions, updating Salesforce on your behalf so no opportunity gets left behind.

Working with customer data has always meant one thing: going into the CRM to find it.

You logged in. You clicked through tabs. You searched for the account, the opportunity, the last interaction. You entered updates and hit save. Your customer records always waited for you to come find and update them, disconnected from the flow of work.

In Slack, work happens in conversations between your team, and with AI. With Salesforce natively built in, your customer data is a part of those conversations, enriched by the context, nuance, and relationship signals shared in discussion — which means you get better insights and accomplish your goals faster.

Customer insights don’t wait for you. Now, thanks to new innovations like Slackbot, Salesforce Activity Timeline, and Agentforce in Slack, they work with you, turning your Salesforce customer data into a conversational experience that happens right where you and your team already work:

Slackbot answers your customer questions instantly — like “how has this relationship been trending?” — drawing from your Salesforce data and Slack conversations collectively to surface the insights you need, right when you need it.

Salesforce Activity Timeline in Slack brings your engagement history — emails, calls, meetings, tasks — from Salesforce directly into Slack when you view a record, so “what happened?” lives right where you and your team are figuring out what comes next.

New Agentforce Sales capabilities in Slack work autonomously across the team to monitor deals, spot risks, and push insights and recommended actions to the right people at the right moments.

Slackbot and Salesforce

Slackbot, your personal AI agent for work, is built natively into Slack and informed by your conversations, files, priorities, and connected apps, including Salesforce. When it comes to your CRM, that means you can ask a question in plain language and get comprehensive answers pulled from Salesforce, other tools, and your recent Slack conversations, only surfacing information you already have permission to access.

Let’s say you’ve been pulled in to help with an account renewal, with zero context provided. You need to understand where things stand. But where should you start? Just ask Slackbot:

“What’s Beta Corp’s current usage like?”

“What’s the renewal timeline?”

“How has the relationship been going?”

“When can the account team meet this week to discuss the renewal strategy?”

In seconds, you have usage insights, renewal details, a high-level relationship summary, and available meeting times based on team calendars, giving you a solid overview to jump in. Slackbot makes working with customer data as simple as asking a question: no memorizing field names, no navigating dashboards, just answers when you need them.

Salesforce Activity Timeline in Slack

Slackbot gave you the summary, but sometimes you need to read the fine print. You want to see the actual words the customer used, the specific concerns raised, the exact commitments made.

Salesforce’s Activity Timeline in Slack brings that interaction history to you. It surfaces the timeline you know from Salesforce — emails, calls, meetings, and tasks — right in your flow of work, the moment you open a Salesforce record in Slack.

It gives you the details without needing to switch to Salesforce or email. You can click into email chains, view attachments, and get a temperature check on the relationship, all without leaving Slack.

This means you can get the unfiltered story by reading the actual email exchanges and call notes, not just someone’s retelling of the discussion. Then, you can act on what you learn, going from reviewing activity to discussing next steps with your team, all in the same place.

Slackbot gets you up to speed fast. The Activity Timeline in Slack lets you dig into the specifics when you need to. Together, they prepare you to show up informed and confident.

Agentforce Sales in Slack

While you and Slackbot work through the renewal strategy, Agentforce is hard at work monitoring and prompting action on your broader book of business.

Agentforce works autonomously to spot the patterns that matter most — such as unused licenses in an account that has a renewal coming up in 45 days — to proactively reach out and prompt the right action at the right moments. Once set up to follow your organization’s unique rules around sales processes and pipeline indicators, it applies that logic consistently across every account and deal, creating a scalable way to manage execution across the sales team.

When Agentforce notices a risk, it doesn’t just flag it — it recommends what to do next. Then, with one click confirming that action, you can create tasks in Salesforce, notify the right stakeholders, or update opportunity records, all without manual coordination.

In practice, that means Agentforce takes on complex work like:

Deal execution: Agentforce monitors deal activity — emails, calls, Einstein Conversation Insights — and takes action to keep momentum strong. After a discovery call, it proactively reaches out in Slack, proposes specific updates to opportunity fields and next steps, and executes those changes in Salesforce once you give the go-ahead.

Account research: Agentforce aggregates data from Opportunities, Account Plans, external industry news, and more to build comprehensive customer POVs in a Slack canvas. Before an account review, it delivers a brief with recent activity, strategic priorities, and recommended next steps.

With Agentforce Sales in Slack, every account gets the attention it deserves, every deal gets the momentum it needs, and your team can stay focused on winning.

Why this matters

We’re bringing customer insights into the flow of work and closing the gap between where your data lives and where your team works. The result is speed without sacrificing context, consistency without adding overhead, and scale without losing the human touch.

This is conversational CRM: not a destination you go to, but customer intelligence that comes to you. It’s the promise of AI finally realized, working on behalf of your team.

And there’s more to come. It’s just the beginning of what’s possible when Salesforce comes to you in Slack, right where your team gets work done.

How to get started

Slackbot and Agentforce Sales in Slack are generally available. Activity Timeline in Slack will start rolling out to customers in the coming weeks. Learn more about Salesforce in Slack by reaching out to your account team.