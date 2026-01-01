3 toy cars on a race track
Webinar

Deploying apps across your organization

Join this webinar for a step-by-step guide on using org-wide deployment, a centralized way to install apps across your organization

20 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Enterprise Grid

With the release of org-wide app deployment, Enterprise Grid admins now have a centralized way to install apps across workspaces at scale, so their teams have instant access to their essential tools right from Slack. In this session, you’ll hear best practices for app governance from a Slack expert, get a tour of the updated dashboard for app management, and understand what it takes to get your internal apps ready to deploy across your organization.

Featured speakers:

Salman SuhailGroup Product Manager, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Awesome!

Thanks so much for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!

Related Events