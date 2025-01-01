Deploying apps across your organization

本次网络会议最适合于：

With the release of org-wide app deployment, Enterprise Grid admins now have a centralized way to install apps across workspaces at scale, so their teams have instant access to their essential tools right from Slack. In this session, you’ll hear best practices for app governance from a Slack expert, get a tour of the updated dashboard for app management, and understand what it takes to get your internal apps ready to deploy across your organization.

你将学习到的内容： Best practices on app governance

A step-by-step overview on how to deploy an app across existing and future workspaces

A teaser at how to upgrade your internal apps to be deployed org-wide

演讲嘉宾：