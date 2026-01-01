3 toy cars on a race track
Webinar

Deploying apps across your organization

Join this webinar for a step-by-step guide on using org-wide deployment, a centralized way to install apps across your organization

20 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • Enterprise Grid

With the release of org-wide app deployment, Enterprise Grid admins now have a centralized way to install apps across workspaces at scale, so their teams have instant access to their essential tools right from Slack. In this session, you’ll hear best practices for app governance from a Slack expert, get a tour of the updated dashboard for app management, and understand what it takes to get your internal apps ready to deploy across your organization.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackGroup Product ManagerSalman Suhail

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events