Deploying apps across your organization

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Enterprise Grid
With the release of org-wide app deployment, Enterprise Grid admins now have a centralized way to install apps across workspaces at scale, so their teams have instant access to their essential tools right from Slack. In this session, you’ll hear best practices for app governance from a Slack expert, get a tour of the updated dashboard for app management, and understand what it takes to get your internal apps ready to deploy across your organization.
專題講者：
SlackGroup Product ManagerSalman Suhail
