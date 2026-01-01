Deploying apps across your organization

Este seminario web es ideal para:
- Enterprise Grid
With the release of org-wide app deployment, Enterprise Grid admins now have a centralized way to install apps across workspaces at scale, so their teams have instant access to their essential tools right from Slack. In this session, you’ll hear best practices for app governance from a Slack expert, get a tour of the updated dashboard for app management, and understand what it takes to get your internal apps ready to deploy across your organization.
Oradores destacados:
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