If you can't find the right workspace to join in your Enterprise org, you can submit a request to create a new one for an Org Owner or Org Admin to review.



Submit a request

From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Join or leave workspaces, then scroll to the bottom of the page. Click Create a new workspace to submit a request. Add a workspace name and a message for your Org Owners and Admins. Click Send Request. Slack will notify you when the request has been reviewed.

Note: If your org has restricted the option to request a new workspace, find an Org Owner or Admin to ask for help.



The review process

When your request is reviewed, you'll receive an update from Slack. If you're a member of another workspace in the org, Slack will notify you. If you haven't joined any workspaces in the org yet, keep an eye out for an email.

What's next? If your request is approved, you'll become the owner of the new workspace. Go ahead, invite new members to join you!

Note: If your request didn't get approved, you may need to provide more information in your request. We recommend finding an Org Owner or Admin for help.