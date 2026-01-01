Use automation tools to streamline your work, directly in Slack. Visit the Slack Marketplace to see more apps available to be installed to your workspace, or read about automation apps that are built by Slack.

Tip: For a built-in automation solution, check out Workflow Builder.

IFTTT for Slack

IFTTT allows you to connect web applications together using statements constructed with “if this, then that” conditions. With the IFTTT app for Slack, use conditional recipes to get updates in Slack channels.

Learn more about IFTTT for Slack.

ServiceNow for Slack

With the ServiceNow app, you can create and manage ServiceNow incidents right from your Slack workspace, and bring insights from ServiceNow into Slack channels to keep your team in the loop.

Learn more about the ServiceNow app for Slack.