When you need to connect by audio or video, or share your screen with your coworkers, you have options in Slack. You can start a huddle or visit the Slack Marketplace to install a third-party calling app of your choice.

Tip: Owners and admins can set additional third-party calling apps to allow members to quickly start a third-party call from Slack.



Calling apps for Slack



*Maximum call participants may differ depending on the plan you're on with that service.

**Cannot be set as the default calling app in Slack.