Messages in Slack will be marked as read soon after you open a channel or direct message. If you’d like, you can change this preference and select one of these options:

Start where you left off and mark the conversation as read

Start at the newest message and mark the conversation as read

Start at the newest message but leave the unseen messages unread



Set your Mark as Read preference

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Mark as read. Under When I view a channel, select your preference.

Tip: Learn more about reading messages in Slack.