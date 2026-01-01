Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Manage your Mark as Read preference
Messages in Slack will be marked as read soon after you open a channel or direct message. If you’d like, you can change this preference and select one of these options:
- Start where you left off and mark the conversation as read
- Start at the newest message and mark the conversation as read
- Start at the newest message but leave the unseen messages unread
Set your Mark as Read preference
- Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
- Select Preferences.
- Select Mark as read.
- Under When I view a channel, select your preference.
Tip: Learn more about reading messages in Slack.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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