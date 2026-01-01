Watch these short videos to learn about getting started with Slack. We also offer a series of Slack tutorials to help you get comfortable and get to work in Slack.

Your quick start guide to Slack

Take a quick tour of Slack — the operating system for work. To learn more about getting started with Slack, use our guide.

Conversations in Slack

Connect with your coworkers in Slack with real-time conversations in channels and direct messages. For more about how to find and start conversations, visit our tutorial.

More Slack videos