Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos, and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
- Slack Help Center
- Tutorials & videos
- VideosVideo: Organize your conversations in Slack
Video: Organize your conversations in Slack
See how you can keep your channels and direct messages organized within your sidebar in Slack. To learn more, read our detailed article on custom sections.
Note: If you’re using the free version of Slack, read about ways to manage what you see in your sidebar, or start a free trial to use custom sections.
More Slack videos
We also offer a series of Slack tutorials to help you get comfortable and get to work in Slack.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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