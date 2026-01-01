Frontline is an add-on that allows organizations to bring their retail, factory, healthcare, and field workers into a streamlined Slack at a lower cost.

Pricing and availability

The Frontline add-on is available with an Enterprise+ plan. Once Frontline is turned on for your organization, you can add Frontline Members for a lower cost per person than a Full Member. For exact pricing, contact your Account Executive.

Frontline Members have access to a limited set of features that allows them to focus on exactly what they need to do in Slack. Depending on the size of your organization and the number of Full Members you have, you may not be eligible for Frontline or may be limited to a specific number of Frontline Members.

How Frontline Members are billed

Frontline Members are billed differently than Full Members in your organization. While Full Members are billed based on whether they’re active in Slack over the previous 28-day period, Frontline Members are billed based on the total number of assigned users you have, whether or not they were active. You will be billed for any Frontline Members unless they become deactivated.

When you review the entitlements on your billing statement, you’ll see a separate line item for “Slack Frontline Assigned Users.” This will track the number of Frontline Members you’re being billed for, and the number will be adjusted based on the schedule set in your Enterprise+ contract.

