Regional AI inference allows Slack customers to have large language model (LLM) calls for native Slack AI features routed to a supported region of their choosing. Starting in November 2026, customers in Japan can contact Slack support to request regional AI inference.



What to expect

All prompts sent to LLMs and responses are routed through your selected region. Data residency for Slack is separate from regional AI inference.

We don’t support cross-region fallback, so requests will fail if they can’t be processed in your designated region.

Regional AI inference is applied at the workspace or organization level, and requests are always routed to the region you choose regardless of individual members’ locations.



Available regions

Processing region Regional endpoints Japan Osaka, Tokyo



Regional inference and Slack Connect

If you’re working with people from another organization in a Slack Connect channel or direct message (DM), AI requests made by your members will be routed to your specified inference region. AI requests made by members of other organizations will be routed based on their workspace or Enterprise organization’s configuration.