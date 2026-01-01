Error message What went wrong and how to fix it

Required field missing The username column is blank and the row was skipped. Add a username for that member and upload the row again.

Email missing The email column is blank and the row was skipped. Add a fallback email address for that member and upload the row again.

Display name missing The display name column is blank and the row was skipped. Add a full name for that member and upload the row again.

Invalid expiration date The expiration date is in the wrong format or doesn't exist. Edit the date to be in a YYYY-MM-DD format, confirm it's a real date, and upload the row again.

Expiration date in the past Edit the expiration date to one the future and upload the row again.

Expiration date past your limit The expiration date is more than 10 years away, or is past your org's maximum guest account duration. Edit the expiration date to an earlier one and upload the row again, or leave it blank to default to your org's maximum expiration date.

Usergroup not available The user group can't be used for this person and the row was skipped. Edit the user group to one that only has other Frontline Members in it, isn't managed by your identity provider, and belongs to your default Frontline workspace, then upload the row again.

Couldn't add member Something else went wrong. Sometimes the account was created, but the person wasn't added to their user group or didn't get their invitation. Check your Members list. If they're there, add them to their group yourself, and reset their password if they didn't get an invitation. If they're not there, upload the row again.

This CSV file is empty. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Add at least one person below the header row of your file and try again.

This CSV file can't be read. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Save the file again as CSV UTF-8 and try again.

This CSV is missing one or more required columns. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Make sure the header row of your file includes columns for username, email, and display_name, and try again.

This CSV contains an unsupported column. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Make sure the header row of your file includes columns for username, email, display_name, expiration, and usergroup_id, and nothing else, then try again.

This CSV contains duplicate usernames. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Usernames aren't case-sensitive, so different capitalization may count as the same username. Edit your file so each row in the username column is unique and try again.

Choose a default Frontline workspace before trying again. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Set a default Frontline workspace in your Organization settings, then try again.

Your default Frontline workspace can't accept Frontline Members right now. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Your default Frontline workspace may have been archived or removed. Choose a new default Frontline workspace, then try again.

Your organization requires SSO for Frontline Members. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Invite members through your identity provider instead.

Frontline Member provisioning isn't available for this organization. Your file was rejected and no accounts were created. Confirm that your organization has the Frontline add-on, or contact Slack support.