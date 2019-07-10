Attention, London and Tokyo: Frontiers Tour is coming to you

Frontiers is Slack’s annual convergence of customers, partners and technologists to uncover new ways of working. In April, we gathered in San Francisco to explore and share collaboration strategies. But we know our vibrant community isn’t just based in the U.S.—it’s international. That’s why we’re returning to London and taking our global tour to Tokyo for the first time this fall.

Why attend? You’ll gain new strategies for doing your best work, in Slack. Learn how industry leaders in the markets you serve achieve organizational transformation, and find out how teams from groundbreaking companies use Slack to improve alignment, elevate team collaboration and reach milestones. Here’s a taste of what you can expect.

Frontiers Tour London

Last fall, Frontiers London participants heard from Holly Branson of the Virgin Group about the value of making business ethical and learned team performance expert Lindsay McGregor’s theory behind Total Employee Motivation, or “tomo”—the intangible factors that motivate people to do their best work and get excited about coming to work each day.

This year, we’re back in London with more talks from visionary technologists, with two separate tracks designed for business and IT leaders.

Pathfinder: We designed this track especially for business leaders. You’ll come away with strategies for making company wide use of Slack, hear how HR teams use Slack for everything from onboarding to employee engagement, and find out how DevOps uses Slack to monitor and manage incidents.

Opportunity: In this path for IT leaders and experienced Slack admins, you’ll learn how to get more value out of your tech stack, balance agility and security in Slack, exceed your business goals, and more.

Frontiers Tour Tokyo

We’re offering two immersive sessions you can explore to learn strategies for improving overall collaboration and making the most of everything Slack has to offer. You’ll hear about best practices from other enterprises like yours, get insights into balancing agility and security, and learn how to make the most of your tech stack with Slack.

Innovation: This session is all about the ways people work together. Get strategies for improving collaboration in Slack.

Discovery: There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to Slack. In this session, you’ll learn how to tailor Slack to fit your company’s unique needs.

Register for Frontiers

Don’t miss Frontiers Tour this fall! Find out more about what’s in store, and register at slackfrontiers.com/London and slackfrontiers.com/Tokyo. Stay tuned for more details about sessions, speakers, demos and other interactive experiences.