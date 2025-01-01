IndustryOtherCompany sizeSmall businessStories onOperationsServiceITITHow Slack became the operational glue of McLeod Cranes“Now that we have Slack, we can spend more time with our customers. We’re able to create a better quality of work and a stronger team environment.”Read storyOperationsMcLeod Cranes redefines operations and saves time & money with Slack“Since moving to Slack, quality has increased, complaints are down, and fewer invoice changes are needed. This doesn’t just save time—it directly affects dollars.”Read story