IndustryTechnologyCompany sizeEnterpriseStories onSalesITServiceEngineeringSalesProcore’s revenue teams accelerate deal cycles with SlackWith Slack, we can quickly collaborate around our system of record: Salesforce. Using the two together, we’ve cut our sales cycle by 15 to 20% on average.Read storyEngineeringKris Lengieza and Procore usher the construction industry into the modern eraEngineeringProcore unlocks the value of ecosystem collaboration with SlackITProcore’s IT and service teams move work forwards faster with Slack integrations