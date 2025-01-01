frontiers-2022-ondemand-hero-9
Webinar

10 reasons to cancel that meeting

Replace inefficient meetings (you know the ones) with new, flexible ways to communicate, collaborate and connect in Slack

20 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone
  • Slack users

The average professional has roughly 26 meetings a week. That can be more than half of a 40-hour workweek! In this webinar, you’ll learn how to adopt a digital-first mindset and enable real flexibility. Clear up your calendars and shift to asynchronous work with Slack features such as channels, workflows, huddles and clips. 

 

Featured speakers:

Elaine SchwartzExperience Architect, Slack
Annie KellerSr. Experience Consultant, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events