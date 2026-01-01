10 reasons to cancel that meeting

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
- Slack users
The average professional has roughly 26 meetings a week. That can be more than half of a 40-hour workweek! In this webinar, you’ll learn how to adopt a digital-first mindset and enable real flexibility. Clear up your calendars and shift to asynchronous work with Slack features such as channels, workflows, huddles and clips.
專題講者：
SlackExperience ArchitectElaine Schwartz
SlackSr. Experience ConsultantAnnie Keller
