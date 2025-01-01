5 ways marketers transform working together in Slack

This webinar is best for:
- Marketers
Marketers face more challenges today than ever, between rising customer expectations, the race to adopt AI and the proliferation of marketing tech, seeking to maximize growth while also fighting the inefficiencies that slow them down. Luckily, Slack helps marketing teams bring together the people, partners and tools they need to get things done in one place.
In this webinar, discover how marketers accelerate data-driven decisions in Slack with the help of AI and integrations with tools like Salesforce Marketing Cloud; enhance operational efficiency with easy-to-use workflow automation; and move work forward faster with their teams. Learn tactics that you can try today to transform the way you work with your marketing teams and cross-functional partners in Slack
Featured speakers:
