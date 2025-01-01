Parachutes with envelopes attached representing marketing
Webinar

5 ways marketers transform working together in Slack

Learn how Slack helps marketers accelerate data-driven decisions with AI and automation, enhance ops efficiency, and move work forward faster

查看网络会议
60 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Marketers

Marketers face more challenges today than ever, between rising customer expectations, the race to adopt AI and the proliferation of marketing tech, seeking to maximize growth while also fighting the inefficiencies that slow them down. Luckily, Slack helps marketing teams bring together the people, partners and tools they need to get things done in one place.

In this webinar, discover how marketers accelerate data-driven decisions in Slack with the help of AI and integrations with tools like Salesforce Marketing Cloud; enhance operational efficiency with easy-to-use workflow automation; and move work forward faster with their teams. Learn tactics that you can try today to transform the way you work with your marketing teams and cross-functional partners in Slack

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSenior Solutions Marketing ManagerYousaf Sajid
SlackLead Specialist Solutions EngineerJack Gehrke

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events