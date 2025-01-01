Admin Essentials 101

Keys
In this session, we’ll cover the ins and outs of your new role as a Slack admin

45 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Owners and admins

In this session, we’ll cover the ins and outs of your new role as a Slack admin. You’ll learn how to use and manage features like channels, Slack Connect, app integrations, Workflows and more to enable your users to work more productively in Slack.

Interested in becoming a Slack Certified Admin? Learn more here.

Featured speakers:

Teara MohrCustomer Success Manager, Slack
Karen LeeCustomer Success Manager, Slack

