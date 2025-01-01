Admin Essentials 101

This webinar is best for:

In this session, we’ll cover the ins and outs of your new role as a Slack admin. You’ll learn how to use and manage features like channels, Slack Connect, app integrations, Workflows and more to enable your users to work more productively in Slack.

Interested in becoming a Slack Certified Admin? Learn more here.

Things you’ll learn: Admin guiding principles

Channel tips and best practices

Slack etiquette

Managing guest access

Slack Connect

App management

Featured speakers: