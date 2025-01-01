Webinar

Slack City Tour Encore: On Demand

Over the past three months, we’ve taken Slack City Tour on the road across Europe and now we’re bringing the best of Slack City Tour directly to you!

120 min

    The pace of change around AI is staggering, driven by the sheer access individuals have, whether from their mobile device, to personal or work laptops.

    How can companies embrace this new technology wave to foster the innovation and productivity that their employees demand while mitigating risk exposure? And by embracing AI; what is the future of work? 

    This webinar brings direct-to-you highlights from Slack City Tour 2024 Europe. Discover how top companies like citizenM, Delivery Hero, EDF, Boozt and Epos Now are innovating with AI on Slack, the world’s #1 AI-powered work operating system. 

    Join us to discover the possibilities when you combine humans, agents, data & AI all through the conversational interface of Slack.

    Featured speakers:

    Franny HsiaoDistinguished AI Architect, Salesforce
    Sohom PaulDirector, Product Management, Slack
    Becca KrassSr. Director, Go To Market Operation, Slack
    Richard Pell-NolanCOO & Chief People Officer, EPOS Now
    Jakob Frisenette KristoffersenDirector of Customer Service, Boozt
    Mike RawsonCIO, citizenM
    Richard HughesDirector of Retail, EDF

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    Nice one!

    Thanks a lot for your feedback!

    Got it!

    Thanks for your feedback.

    Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

    Related Events