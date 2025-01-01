Driving Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

This webinar is best for:

Learn how to build and deploy employee-facing agents that boost productivity across your business. In this webinar, we’ll show you how to get started with Agentforce in Slack using ready-made agent templates, and how to customize them with your data, workflows, and use cases.

Whether you’re automating onboarding, handling FAQs, or surfacing customer insights, Agentforce acts as a digital teammate embedded in the flow of work. Join us for a live demo, practical tips, and best practices to design agents your teams will rely on every day.

How to get started fast with prebuilt Slack agent templates

How to customise agents for your business needs

The best ways to connect your data for grounded, relevant responses

