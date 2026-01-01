agentforce in slack
Webinar

Driving Productivity with Agentforce in Slack

How to build employee-facing agents that work like teammates

View webinar
60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers

Learn how to build and deploy employee-facing agents that boost productivity across your business. In this webinar, we’ll show you how to get started with Agentforce in Slack using ready-made agent templates, and how to customize them with your data, workflows, and use cases.

Whether you’re automating onboarding, handling FAQs, or surfacing customer insights, Agentforce acts as a digital teammate embedded in the flow of work. Join us for a live demo, practical tips, and best practices to design agents your teams will rely on every day.

Featured speakers:

Kelsey CollinsSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Lauren NielsenSenior Technical Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Melissa ChanDirector, Product Management, Salesforce

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events