Elevate your Sales Game with Slack and Sales Cloud

This webinar is best for:

Slack Sales Elevate is the newest addition to Sales Cloud and it’s changing the way sales teams work. Alongside selling, salespeople have a lot of tasks that take them away from doing what they do best. A recent study found that 72% of sales reps time is spent on admin tasks. That’s where Slack Sales Elevate comes into play. With easy automations and real-time CRM updates and improved collaboration, it’s transforming how sales people sell while improving productivity.

In this 20-minute webinar, hear from Conor Duffy, Solution Engineer at Slack, and Jonathan Hill, RVP of Sales at Salesforce discuss Slack Sales Elevate and how it’s changing the game. They’ll talk about how it’s increased productivity across Salesforce and allowed sales teams to focus on what’s most important — selling.

Things you’ll learn: How Sales Elevate is changing the way sales teams work at Salesforce

How to roll out Sales Elevate to set your team up for success

How Sales Elevate has improved collaboration across sales teams

Featured speakers: