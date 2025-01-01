Enhanced AI Agency: Accountable, Trustworthy and Collaborative

This webinar is best for:

AI agents can be powerful, but their use necessitates the creation of accountability mechanisms and collaboration frameworks.

Trust in AI systems is crucial, and it is important to design AI systems in a way that ensures data security, content safety, and transparency. As AI agents become increasingly prevalent in our lives and workplaces, there is a need for designing AI agents that are accountable, trustworthy, and collaborative. Establishing guardrails to control the actions of AI agents is essential to prevent them from overreaching or executing actions they have not been allowed to perform.

Originally presented at Slack City Tour London, watch this webinar to hear an unbiased view from Franny Hsiao, Distinguished AI Architect at Salesforce.

Things you’ll learn: The role of AI agents in our lives and workplace

Need for designing accountable, trustworthy, and collaborative AI agents

The importance of establishing guardrails to safely deploy, use and trust AI

