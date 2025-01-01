Use Slack to make your SMB organisation more efficient and productive

This webinar is best for:

Would you like to unlock more of your customer data and bring insights directly into the flow of work, where your teams need them? Join us for an exclusive webinar to discover how Slack, as an AI-powered platform for work, unlocks more value from your Salesforce investments.

Discover how Slack can help your Sales, Service and Marketing teams to boost productivity, improve customer satisfaction and increase conversion rates. Explore how to seamlessly move data and knowledge between Salesforce and Slack, simplify processes, and eliminate repetitive tasks.

Things you’ll learn: Find more Customers with Marketing Cloud and Slack: Improve campaign performance, speed, and ROI

Win more Customers with Sales Cloud and Slack: Increase forecasting accuracy, improve Sales Cloud adoption, and accelerate deal closures

Keep more Customers with Service Cloud and Slack: Case swarming in Slack empowers your support teams to deliver better and faster issue resolution outcomes

Featured speakers: