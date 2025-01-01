A cash register representing retail
How Shipt reimagined retail with Slack

Learn how Shipt managed explosive growth using Slack as their productivity platform: a single place to get work done

30 min

    Would it surprise you to learn that one of the fastest-growing retail companies in recent years doesn’t use email?
    Join us for a conversation with Shipt, one of the leading names in modern retail. We’ll explore how the delivery-based company was able to scale their business to meet unprecedented spikes in consumer demand, using Slack as their productivity platform. Chayse Porter, Shipt’s head of IT, will share how they use Slack across every department to unlock innovation, optimize productivity, and automate as much as possible.

    Featured speakers:

    Duane PeckHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Slack
    Chayse PorterSr. Director of IT, Shipt

