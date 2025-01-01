How Shipt reimagined retail with Slack

Would it surprise you to learn that one of the fastest-growing retail companies in recent years doesn’t use email?

Join us for a conversation with Shipt, one of the leading names in modern retail. We’ll explore how the delivery-based company was able to scale their business to meet unprecedented spikes in consumer demand, using Slack as their productivity platform. Chayse Porter, Shipt’s head of IT, will share how they use Slack across every department to unlock innovation, optimize productivity, and automate as much as possible.

你将学习到的内容： What a productivity platform is and why it’s important for retailers in today’s environment

How to automate repetitive IT tasks using automations and workflows

Why Slack is the perfect replacement for emails and unnecessary meetings

演讲嘉宾：