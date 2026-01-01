A cash register representing retail
Webinar

How Shipt reimagined retail with Slack

Learn how Shipt managed explosive growth using Slack as their productivity platform: a single place to get work done

30 分

    Would it surprise you to learn that one of the fastest-growing retail companies in recent years doesn’t use email?
    Join us for a conversation with Shipt, one of the leading names in modern retail. We’ll explore how the delivery-based company was able to scale their business to meet unprecedented spikes in consumer demand, using Slack as their productivity platform. Chayse Porter, Shipt’s head of IT, will share how they use Slack across every department to unlock innovation, optimize productivity, and automate as much as possible.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
    ShiptSr. Director of ITChayse Porter

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る