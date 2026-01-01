How Shipt reimagined retail with Slack

Would it surprise you to learn that one of the fastest-growing retail companies in recent years doesn’t use email?
Join us for a conversation with Shipt, one of the leading names in modern retail. We’ll explore how the delivery-based company was able to scale their business to meet unprecedented spikes in consumer demand, using Slack as their productivity platform. Chayse Porter, Shipt’s head of IT, will share how they use Slack across every department to unlock innovation, optimize productivity, and automate as much as possible.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.