Improve your service team’s productivity with automation

Learn how Slack can help your service team be more productive and grow customer loyalty

45 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Customer support teams

Looking for ways to increase your customer service productivity? Interested in how to cut your agents’ time in admin tasks? Curious how to quickly ramp up your new agents?

Learn how Slack for Service can help your agents be more productive, reduce time in repetitive tasks, and give more time to your agents to solve customers’ issues—and delight them with Slack tools such as workflows, clips and huddles.

Featured speakers:

Laura MartinezSr. Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Andrew GillespieSenior Director, Customer Experience, Slack
Jen MosierDirector, Bid Operations, Ad Hoc LLC

