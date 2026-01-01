A bell with a smile face and confetti representing customer service
Improve your service team’s productivity with automation

Learn how Slack can help your service team be more productive and grow customer loyalty

45 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • カスタマーサポートチーム

Looking for ways to increase your customer service productivity? Interested in how to cut your agents’ time in admin tasks? Curious how to quickly ramp up your new agents?

Learn how Slack for Service can help your agents be more productive, reduce time in repetitive tasks, and give more time to your agents to solve customers’ issues—and delight them with Slack tools such as workflows, clips and huddles.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerLaura Martinez
SlackSenior Director, Customer ExperienceAndrew Gillespie
Ad Hoc LLCDirector, Bid OperationsJen Mosier

