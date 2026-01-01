Improve your service team’s productivity with automation

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 고객 지원팀
Looking for ways to increase your customer service productivity? Interested in how to cut your agents’ time in admin tasks? Curious how to quickly ramp up your new agents?
Learn how Slack for Service can help your agents be more productive, reduce time in repetitive tasks, and give more time to your agents to solve customers’ issues—and delight them with Slack tools such as workflows, clips and huddles.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.