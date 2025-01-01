No code to low code: Enabling enterprise-wide automation

This webinar is best for:

How can you unlock the power of automation for every employee at your organisation—not just those with technical backgrounds? At Slack, we launched a low-code platform that empowers everyone to create workflows for their own processes. Instead of building out single-purpose integrations, our platform allows developers, admins and users to build together using a shared set of automation tools.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how features such as Workflow Builder and Salesforce Flow can help automate end-to-end business processes with systems within or outside the Slack app ecosystem, with help from MuleSoft, to increase productivity and deliver value fast for your entire organization.