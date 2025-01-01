Pioneers of Change APAC Episode 3

This webinar is best for:
- Everyone
- Educational leaders
- Technology professionals
Today, the world of work is once again at an inflection point. Amid economic headwinds and tighter constraints, every leader is searching for ways to make their organisation more productive.
Productivity matters, whether you’re a growing start-up or a Fortune 100 company. As exciting new technologies like generative AI hit the market, organisations need to empower their teams to save time and focus on strategic work that allows their expertise to shine and moves the business forwards.
Join the Slack Pioneers of Change Virtual Event to learn how top companies are approaching productivity, automation and flexibility in the era of modern work.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.