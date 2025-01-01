Pioneers of Change with Sohom Paul: Unlocking the Power of AI at Work

AI is transforming the way we work – empowering us to access knowledge, enhance productivity, and focus on what truly matters in the long term.

According to the Slack Workforce Index, 54 % of employees in Germany and 41 % worldwide see AI and automation technologies as a key advantage for streamlining tasks.

Join Sohom Paul, Director of Product, Slack AI and one of the visionaries behind Slack’s AI solutions, in this Pioneers of Change session with Verena Pausder. Discover how Sohom brought Slack AI from prototype to market in just six months and gain a behind-the-scenes look into the challenges, benefits, and surprises of developing an AI product.

In this session, Sohom will share his personal passion for AI, provide actionable insights into building AI-powered tools, and explore what employees can expect from the future of work with AI as well as the evolving workplace skills and mindsets needed to thrive in the AI era.

Things you’ll learn: Learn how AI products are conceived, developed, and launched

Discover practical ways AI can simplify and enhance daily work

Gain inspiration for embracing AI as a force for positive change in the workplace

Featured speakers: