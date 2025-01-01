(Re)skilling the Workforce with AI

Department Head, C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Chair of Business Administration and Professor, Department of Management Information Systems, University of Georgia

Co-Director of the Generative AI Lab at Wharton, Director of Pedagogy at Wharton Interactive, University of Pennsylvania

Sr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce Lab, Slack

Workplaces are struggling to equip their employees with the information they need to use AI effectively. What tools are permitted? How should employees be trained? What needs to be communicated when AI is used? In this webinar, we’ll talk with top researchers to learn what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare their workforces for the new world of AI.

