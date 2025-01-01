The Rise of the Digital Coworker

In this session, Andy Butterfield, Salesforce’s Customer Experience Lead, explores what the future looks like for customer and employee experience. How by embracing digital coworkers, the capabilities of your organisation grow exponentially. And, what the key considerations are for that.

Andy introduces a model that provides an innovative approach to resolving complex problems. The model also offers insights into how it can facilitate behavioral change within an organization.

From interviews and analyst findings with those who have already embarked on their AI journey, Andy highlights three key lessons from the Gen AI perspective. These include the main obstacles that CEOs and CIOs face in terms of skills and ROI expectations. The crucial planning required to address potential risks related to data, and the importance of looking at value-added beyond just time savings, instead considering the overall impact of AI in enhancing selling and customer service.

Join this session from Slack City Tour Amsterdam, to hear Andy also discuss the underlying themes of the Future of Digital CoWorkers; AI-driven, effortless, and constantly improving.