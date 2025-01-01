Run your business better with Sales Cloud and Slack

As a sales leader, it can be hard to always know what’s happening in your business and quickly act upon it, especially while on the go. That’s why we’ve integrated Sales Cloud with Slack, to empower leaders and their teams with real-time deal visibility and actionable CRM insights in the flow of work, accessible from any device.

Join this webinar to hear Kaylin Voss, Chief Revenue Officer at Slack, and Tony Kays, SVP of Sales at Salesforce share best practices on how they manage their book of business, streamline day-to-day actions with trusted AI and automation, and drive success across their teams with Sales Cloud and Slack. You’ll see a live demo of our latest innovation, Slack Sales Elevate.

Things you’ll learn: Simplify Sales Cloud account and data management right from your mobile device

Forecast confidently with instant deal notifications and week-over-week deal digests

Save time and sell faster with Slack AI and process automation at your fingertips

Make every AE your best AE with flexible sales process templates embedded in Slack channels to standardize and scale your team’s strategies for success

Featured speakers: