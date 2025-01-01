Notice board with sticky notes
Webinar

Run your hybrid workplace efficiently with Slack + O365

One company's strategies for using Microsoft Teams and Slack seamlessly together.

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers
  • Owners and admins
  • Slack users
  • Technology professionals

Learn how to balance asynchronous and synchronous work with O365 + Slack to reduce digital overload and keep hybrid workplaces running efficiently.

Featured speakers:

Masha ReutovskiCollaboration SME, Slack
Russell WarmanHead of IT Infrastructure, Auto Trader UK

