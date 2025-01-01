Run your hybrid workplace efficiently with Slack + O365

This webinar is best for:
- Business decision makers
- Owners and admins
- Slack users
- Technology professionals
Learn how to balance asynchronous and synchronous work with O365 + Slack to reduce digital overload and keep hybrid workplaces running efficiently.
Featured speakers:
Masha ReutovskiCollaboration SME, Slack
Russell WarmanHead of IT Infrastructure, Auto Trader UK
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.